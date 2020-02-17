Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRY. First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Cryolife alerts:

NYSE CRY traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 688.42, a P/E/G ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cryolife by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cryolife by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Cryolife by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cryolife by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cryolife by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.