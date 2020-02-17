Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys 15,500 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for approximately 3.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.