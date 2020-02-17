Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 3,450 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $198.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

