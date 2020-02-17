Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in International Paper by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in International Paper by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

