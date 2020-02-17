Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 146.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $166.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

