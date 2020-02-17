Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $745,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

