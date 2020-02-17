Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 979,165 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after buying an additional 594,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,284,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.