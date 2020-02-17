Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 332 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $166.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

