Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.