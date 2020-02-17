Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

NYSE TMO opened at $339.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.