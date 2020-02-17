Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

