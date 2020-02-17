Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 12,875 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

