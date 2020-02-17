Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 880 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after buying an additional 281,698 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after buying an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

