Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 2.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

RTN opened at $227.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.