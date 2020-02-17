CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.48.

CVS opened at $71.37 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 337,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

