CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $85.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.48.

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,404,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after purchasing an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

