Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

