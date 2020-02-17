Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 718,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

