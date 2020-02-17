Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.