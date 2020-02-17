Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.57 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 over the last quarter.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.