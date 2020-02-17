Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $55.54 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,428 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $15,608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

