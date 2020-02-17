Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,080 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

