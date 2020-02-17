Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Denbury Resources worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

DNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

NYSE:DNR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.58. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

