Deutsche Bank Reiterates €580.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €601.00 ($698.84).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €579.40 ($673.72) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €582.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €514.19.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.