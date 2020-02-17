DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $285.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

DXCM opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

