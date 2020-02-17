Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.86. 272,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.97 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

