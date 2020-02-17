DIMCOIN (DIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $389,256.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $389,256.00 and $245.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.03181701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00153953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

