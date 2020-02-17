DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of DSCSY opened at $48.30 on Thursday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.