Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

