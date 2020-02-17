Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12.
