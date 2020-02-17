Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

