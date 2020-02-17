Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,380 shares of company stock worth $22,035,084. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 409,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,284. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

