Dragon Option Market Capitalization Tops $9,216.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market cap of $9,216.00 and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,084,706 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

