DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DSP Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,151 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

