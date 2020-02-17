DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. DXC Technology reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,838,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,763,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

