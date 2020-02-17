Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.31 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

