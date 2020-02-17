EDC Blockchain Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $11.87 million and $323,713.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043688 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001013 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00082252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,735.58 or 1.01352326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000528 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

