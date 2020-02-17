eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGAN. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in eGain by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

