Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 182.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,885 shares of company stock worth $205,506,363 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.12. 2,273,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,317. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

