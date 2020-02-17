Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE EEX opened at $9.60 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

