Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE EEX opened at $9.60 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Emerald Expositions Events
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
