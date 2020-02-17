Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $110,181,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Accenture by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $212.37 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $158.19 and a 1 year high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

