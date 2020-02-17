Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 13th. GMP Securities lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 1,840,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

