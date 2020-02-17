Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

UUUU opened at $1.49 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

