Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ERII stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 120,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,240 shares of company stock worth $1,808,863 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

