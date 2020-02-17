Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enviva Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,479,000 after buying an additional 1,588,295 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 505,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

