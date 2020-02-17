Epiq Partners LLC Invests $1.90 Million in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. CyberOptics comprises approximately 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

CYBE opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.21. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.