Epiq Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

