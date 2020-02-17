Epiq Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

