Epiq Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LOUP opened at $30.54 on Monday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

