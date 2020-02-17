Epiq Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,440 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

