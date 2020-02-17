Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after buying an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,533,000 after buying an additional 1,065,473 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after buying an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.24. 642,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,027. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

